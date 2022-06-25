Local

Off-Duty Officer Arrested in Providence During Protest

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Providence Department of Public Safety

By Jake Levin

The Providence Department of Public Safety announced a criminal investigation into the conduct of an off-duty police officer at a Roe v. Wade protest Friday.

According to the Providence Journal, an off-duty Providence police officer was accused of punching his female opponent in a state Senate race during the rally outside the State House.

The officer was not arrested at the scene, according to the ProJo.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to the department of public safety, pending a review. He has been on the force for three years, the department said.

