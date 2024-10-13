New Hampshire

NH woman arrested for DUI after crashing into utility pole

Pelham NH Police Department

A New Hampshire woman was arrested Saturday for impaired driving after crashing her car into a utility pole in Pelham, NH, police said.

Police responded to the crash near Peaceful Drive shortly before 7p.m.

According to police, the driver -- 28-year-old Lauryn Beauregard, of Pelham -- backed out of a nearby driveway before driving forward into the pole. Although no injuries were reported, both the utility pole and Beauregard's car sustained significant damage.

Beauregard was arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence and Reckless Operation. She is scheduled to be arraigned at Salem District Court on October 21. It is unclear if she has a lawyer.

