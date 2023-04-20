Local

Plainville

No Injuries Reported as House in Plainville Goes Up in Flames

No injuries have been reported as firefighters work at the home on Treasure Island Road

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Flames broke out at a home in Plainville, Massachusetts, on Thursday, ripping through fast enough to call multiple departments to the scene.

Plainville fire official said they were called to the home on Treasure Island Road around 5 p.m. When they arrived the house was already fully involved. Firefighters from Plainville, Wrentham, Foxborough, Mansfield, Franklin, Norfolk, Bellingham, North Attleboro and Cumberland all responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported. The scene remains active.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

