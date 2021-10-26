Nor'easter Causes Traffic Delays, Power Outages in Mass.

The first nor'easter of the season was already causing heavy traffic delays and power outages in Massachusetts Tuesday morning, and the storm is only expected to intensify as the day goes on.

About 500 people were already without power in Massachusetts as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday with winds gusting around 20 mph. As the storm strengthens, our First Alert weather team is forecasting up to 70 mph winds by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, threatening power outages from downed trees, branches and power lines.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hundreds crews were spread out across the state, according to officials with both National Grid and Eversource, positioned to respond to outages from the extreme wind.

“In preparation, we’re making sure our crews are ready to go, our equipment is ready to go, so we can respond to any potential outages that come," Eversource Spokesperson Chris McKinnon said.

The storm was already impacting commuters as well. The rain made for a messy start to Tuesday morning, causing miles of delays, including a crash in the O'Neill Tunnel on the northbound side of the expressway.

Ferry service is suspended today, October 26 and tomorrow, October 27 due to the weather. Please use our Trip Planner for alternate service options: https://t.co/ljbXZkB2Yj — MBTA (@MBTA) October 26, 2021

The MBTA shutdown ferry service due to the weather. Boats to Charlestown and Hingham will not run Tuesday or Wednesday.

Boaters in Plymouth were rushing to pull out their boats before the storm Monday. The Plymouth Harbormaster said they hauled out about 20 or 30 boats.

Many recreational boaters took their boats out last month, but some left them in due to the recent warm weather.

Additionally, a tree came crashing down on powerlines around 4:30 a.m. on Walnut Avenue in Braintree, Massachusetts. Crews were trying to clean up that scene Tuesday morning.