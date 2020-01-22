North Middlesex Students’ ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior Gets Them Banned From Sporting Events

Students at a Massachusetts high school have been temporarily banned from attending home and away athletic events due to their "inappropriate" behavior.

A letter was sent to parents of students at North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend Tuesday saying that, due to repeated complaints from parents and administrators, students will not be allowed to attend athletic events until Feb. 1, when the issue will be revisited.

"Throughout the course of the school year, I have received far too many correspondences from a number of stakeholders regarding our student fans' inappropriate use of language, taunting behavior, and vulgarity at athletic contests. We have addressed each of these incidences individually, and as a whole, as a means of curtailing inappropriate behaviors by our student spectators," Principal Tim McMahon said in a statement.

McMahon said the issue was discussed with students in December and mentioned to parents in his two recent newsletters.

"Despite our best efforts to encourage reflection and behavior modification at our athletic events, the same problems continue to arise," McMahon said. "I feel it's critical that students understand that inappropriate behavior is a poor reflection upon themselves, their families, and our school community."

Students with siblings that are on school athletic teams will still be allowed to go to games but must attend with their parents, McMahon said.

"This is not a decision that was made lightly or without significant conversation with school and district administration. I also understand that it may not be a popular one. That said, I am optimistic that we can get to a point where students are welcomed back into our athletic events in the near future without compromising our expectations for their behavior and decorum," McMahon said.