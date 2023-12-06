Northeastern University student dies of bacterial meningitis

A Northeastern University student from Greenfield, Massachusetts, has died from complications from bacterial meningitis, the school confirmed Tuesday.

Shane McCarthy was studying business administration with a concentration in entrepreneurial startups, according to a letter from David De Cremer, dean at D'Amore-McKim School of Business. It was his second year on the Boston campus and was scheduled to graduate in May 2026.

"He was consistently named to the Dean’s List in all semesters at Northeastern and was an honor roll student prior to his time here. Shane was an excellent student and athlete at Deerfield Academy before enrolling at Northeastern. He was a passionate soccer player, played competitive ultimate frisbee, and was a member of the Downhillers ski team at Northeastern. All of us at Northeastern mourn this terrible loss. Shane will be missed dearly," De Cremer wrote.

Counseling services are available to students and staff through University Health and Counseling Services located on Forsyth Street. Students and staff can also call for services at 617-373-2772 or use the school's 24/7 mental health support service, Find@Northeastern, by calling 877-233-9477.

Bacterial meningitis is a relatively rare but serious illness that can cause serious disabilities, brain damage and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is often a quick-acting disease but can be treated with antibiotics. Symptoms may include fever, headache, rash or a stiff neck. Group settings, like college campuses, can increase the risk of contracting an infection, the CDC notes. Vaccines can help protect against certain strains of meningitis, and most universities require students to be vaccinated.

Northeastern officials said the Boston Public Health Commission identified McCarthy's close contacts as a precaution.