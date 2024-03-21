Norwood

Occupants escape serious injury when large tree limb falls onto vehicle in Norwood

Strong winds were blowing in the area at the time

By Marc Fortier

Norwood Police

The occupants of a vehicle that was struck by a falling tree in Norwood, Massachusetts, escaped serious injury on Thursday morning.

Norwood police and fire responded to Buckminster Drive by Lansdowne Way in the Windsor Gardens apartment complex around 10 a.m. for a report of a tree falling onto a vehicle. Strong winds were blowing in the area at the time.

No serious injuries were reported, as both the driver and a passenger in the vehicle got out safely.

Photos from the scene showed a large tree limb that had fallen right on top of the vehicle. One branch punctured the windshield on the driver's side.

Police said residents should avoid the area as crews work to clear the road.

No further details were immediately available.

