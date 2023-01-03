Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
EAST BOSTON

‘Nothing Gets Done:' Residents Fed Up With Car Vandalism in East Boston

At least five vehicles were keyed on Bremen Street on Tuesday - the second time it's happened in a month

By Darren Botelho

NBC10 Boston

Vandals struck an East Boston street, again, for the second time in a month on Tuesday—causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

At least five vehicles were keyed on Bremen Street on Tuesday. The same thing happened to a few vehicles on the same block back on Dec. 5, according to Boston police.

A resident named Rob, who did not give his last name, told NBC10 Boston that he and his girlfriend had their vehicles keyed on Tuesday. This is not the first time - his girlfriend’s car was vandalized in early December.

Both incidents were on Bremen Street between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“It was the whole side again and nothing gets done. You make a police report and nothing gets done, so like what has to happen, cameras, they got cameras, they don’t do anything,” Rob said. “It’s dark out, you got a mask on, you got a hood on, you can’t see nothing.”

He said he planned to file a police report, and his girlfriend filed a report in December. He said it costs at least $500 to fix each time.

No arrests were made in either incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 30 mins ago

15 Police Officers Suspended Under New Mass. Police Reform Law

New Hampshire 38 mins ago

Authorities Identify 17-Year-Old Shot and Killed by Police in Gilford, NH

Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

EAST BOSTON
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us