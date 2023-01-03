‘Nothing Gets Done:' Residents Fed Up With Car Vandalism in East Boston

Vandals struck an East Boston street, again, for the second time in a month on Tuesday—causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

At least five vehicles were keyed on Bremen Street on Tuesday. The same thing happened to a few vehicles on the same block back on Dec. 5, according to Boston police.

A resident named Rob, who did not give his last name, told NBC10 Boston that he and his girlfriend had their vehicles keyed on Tuesday. This is not the first time - his girlfriend’s car was vandalized in early December.

Both incidents were on Bremen Street between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

“It was the whole side again and nothing gets done. You make a police report and nothing gets done, so like what has to happen, cameras, they got cameras, they don’t do anything,” Rob said. “It’s dark out, you got a mask on, you got a hood on, you can’t see nothing.”

He said he planned to file a police report, and his girlfriend filed a report in December. He said it costs at least $500 to fix each time.

No arrests were made in either incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.