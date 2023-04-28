Local

November Death of Boston Man Ruled a Homicide, Woman Arrested

A 57-year-old is now facing a murder charge in the case

By Matt Fortin

The November death of a Boston man has been ruled a homicide, and police are now charging a 57-year-old woman with his murder, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.

On the night of Nov. 29, 2022, Boston police officers responded to a call for a person in cardiac arrest on Northampton Street, the release said, which added that officers found a man and had him taken to a local hospital.

The man, identified by police as Robert Lee Scott, 55, was later pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Months later, on April 21, the medical examiner ruled the manner of death as a homicide, with the cause being sharp force injury to the heart, police said.

The case was looked into by detectives with the Boston Police Homicide Unit, who would go on to identify the suspect as Tanya Kelley, 57, of Boston, the release said.

Kelley was arrested by the department's fugitive unit on Thursday, and is now facing a murder charge.

She is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, and the case remains under investigation.

