Person Shot in the Leg in Roxbury, Taken to Hospital

The victim of the shooting is expected to recover, police in Boston said

By Matt Fortin

Someone was shot in the leg on Thursday morning in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston, according to police in the city.

The Boston Police Department said that they were called in at around 9:15 a.m. for a person shot on Hartwell Street.

The person was shot in their leg, however, their injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to police.

The victim in the shooting was taken to a local hospital.

Additional information has not been made available.

