NTSB Report: Faulty Door Control System Led to Last Month's MBTA Red Line Death

The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report Monday on an incident on the MBTA's Red Line last month that resulted in the death of a Boston man.

Robinson Lalin, 39, of Dorchester, died after being dragged into the track area as the train left the station. His arm got stuck in the doorway of an inbound Red Line train at Broadway Station in Boston at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to authorities. Lalin was reportedly trying to exit the train at the time.

The report says a faulty door control system allowed the train to move despite the door being obstructed.

Here's the full text of the NTSB's preliminary report:

On April 10, 2022, about 12:30 a.m. local time, a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) passenger was fatally injured at the Broadway Station in Boston, Massachusetts. Surveillance video reviewed by National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators showed that the passenger attempted to exit the six-car train through the side passenger door of the railcar they were riding in as the train doors were closing. In the attempt to exit the train, the passenger’s right arm was trapped in the door. The train departed the station, dragging the passenger along the platform about 105 feet and onto the surface below, near the tracks.

MBTA trains are designed and equipped with safety features to prevent them from moving when the passenger doors are obstructed. NTSB investigators examined and tested the railcar involved after the accident, identifying a fault in a local door control system that enabled the train to move with the door obstructed. (See figure.) The MBTA immediately initiated a fleet inspection looking for the identified fault in other railcars to prevent reoccurrence. The MBTA reported that no other similar faults were found during the inspection.

​While on scene, NTSB investigators examined and tested the train equipment, reviewed security footage, observed MBTA train operations, conducted interviews, and performed sight distance observations. The NTSB’s investigation is ongoing. Future investigative activity will focus on the MBTA’s passenger train equipment and operating procedures.

Parties to this NTSB investigation include the MBTA, the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Boston Carmen’s Union.

MBTA officials had previously declined to answer questions about what kind of sensors are in place when the doors close, whether the car may have malfunctioned or whether the operator may be at fault.

But experts had said it is the train operator's responsibility to make sure the doors are clear before closing them and departing the station.

Keith Millhouse, a rail safety expert and former chairman of the Metro-Link, Southern California's train system, said the tragedy was "entirely avoidable" and should never have happened.

Millhouse is not part of this investigation, but the independent safety expert said any time a train leaves the station, it is ultimately up to the train operator to ensure everyone is clear before pulling away from the station.

"If you haven't done that, it is like skipping a portion of your checklist, on a preflight before you take off, it is just standard operating procedure," he said.

“It should be really, really hard for someone to get hurt or die getting on or off the T,” Stacy Thompson, executive director of LivableStreets Alliance, told The Boston Globe.

The MBTA has said the train operator, who was hired in 2018, will remain off duty during the investigation.

The NTSB is leading the investigation. The MBTA has said the investigation will include "collecting statements from witnesses, reviewing any images captured by cameras, and examining vehicle maintenance and inspection records." Investigators have said they do not believe foul play was a factor.

Lalin's family said he was headed home from South Boston to Dorchester when he died.

His aunt, Nely Norales, told NBC10 Boston that she helped raise her nephew since he was just eight months old.

"My heart now is broke, I want to cry, but I am not going to, I have to be strong," she said last month.

Family members said Lalin was someone who lit up a room, the life of the party. Now, they're demanding answers.

"I want to know, I want to find out what happened to Robinson, How? How can it be possible to die like that?" Norales said. "When he put the hand, nobody see that?"

