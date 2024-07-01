Maine

NWS finds no evidence of Maine tornado damage, but doesn't rule it out

While no tornado damage was observed after warning were issued in Maine Sunday, the National Weather Service says that does not mean no tornado occurred

By Staff Reports

The National Weather Service says it has found no evidence of tornado damage after storms hit Maine Sunday, but it is continuing to review the situation.

Aroostook County, Penobscot County and Piscataquis County were being surveyed Monday, a day after a tornado warning was issued.

The National Weather Service said it checked the region where the strongest rotation was observed on radar -- in the area of Haynesville and Sherman -- and did not confirm damage from a tornado.

"This does not necessarily mean no tornado occurred, but just that no evidence was found of tornado damage," the National Weather Service said Monday night in a press release.

It noted that the information is preliminary and may change after being reviewed further.

