NY Bagel Factory opens in Newtonville

A new location of a local group of bagels shops has debuted nearly a year after its plans were first announced.

According to a poster on the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, NY Bagel Factory is now open in Newtonville, moving into a space in the Trio luxury apartment building on Washington Street. The new shop joins others in Framingham and Southboro, and it offers bagels, breakfast items, baked goods, sandwiches, coffee, iced tea, and more.

The address for the new location of NY Bagel Factory in Newtonville is 839 Washington Street, Newtonville, MA, 02460. The website for all locations can be found at https://thenybagelfactory.com/

