NYC Korean-American gastropub to open in Boston's Seaport District

It looks like a pair of Korean-American gastropubs in New York City will be joined by a third, with this one being on the Boston waterfront.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the City of Boston website, Nowon is planning to open in the city's Seaport District, with the Seaport Boulevard spot including a bar and an outdoor patio while its license may be coming from Pho on Thayer, a restaurant that had once been looking to open in the SoWa section of the South End. If approved, the new location of Nowon will join others in Manhattan's East Village and the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, with those locations offering such options as truffled rice cakes, tots, fried chicken, burgers, pizza, and kimchi rice, along with beer, wine, and cocktails (the menus at the two New York City locations are slightly different from each other).

The address for the proposed location of Nowon in the Seaport District is 117 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA, 02210. The website for the two locations in New York can be found at nowonusa.com.

