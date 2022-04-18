Local

boston restaurant talk

Oak + Rowan in Boston's Fort Point Neighborhood Has Closed

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Oak & Rowan

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An upscale Fort Point restaurant has shut down after being in business for a bit more than five years.

According to a message sent from local restaurant critic and food/drinks feature writer MC Slim JB, Oak + Rowan on A Street is no longer in business, with an Instagram post from owner Nancy Caswell saying the following:

It is with great sadness that I announce the sale of Oak and Rowan. We all mourn when we lose one of our favorite restaurants because they provide us with so much more than food. They also nourish our soul, and when they are gone, part of the soul of the neighborhoods in which they resided is gone as well....I want to thank every wonderful guest and employee for supporting us. We welcomed hundreds of thousands of guests and employed incredible people over these years. I am extremely humbled that so many embraced our restaurant and that this amazing community allowed us to grow and succeed for as long as we did.

In the post, Caswell wishes "new ownership the best of luck," which indicates that a new dining spot will open in the space, though no details have been given as of yet.

Nancy Caswell and the Caswell Restaurant Group are also behind Brine in Newburyport.

The address for the now-closed Oak + Rowan was 321 A Street, Boston, MA, 02210.

(Ed note: This story was first reported by Eater Boston.)

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

