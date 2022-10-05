Occupational Hazard: OSHA Believes Woman's Asthma Death Was Caused by Ground Cannabis

The death of a young woman in Holyoke is being tied to her job at a state-licensed marijuana facility in the wake of a federal investigation, according to a report by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

According to federal and city records obtained by the NBC10 Investigators, 27-year-old Lorna McMurrey went into cardiac arrest at Trulieve’s cultivation facility in Holyoke on January 4, 2022. She died at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield days later.

Lorna’s mother, Laura Bruneau, told the NBC10 Investigators she believes her daughter’s death is related to her job at Trulieve. Her stepfather, David, said Lorna had been coughing constantly in the weeks leading up to her death. We spoke with her family. No lawsuit has been filed at this point.​​

OSHA launched an investigation in the wake of McMurrey’s death. In their report, federal investigators found she died from occupational asthma due to exposure to ground cannabis. The report also says an inspection at the facility on January 11, 2022, revealed that employees in “Flower Production” where Lorna worked, were exposed to “occupational quantities of whole and ground cannabis”, and were not provided effective information and training on the hazards involved in the cannabis production and grinding process.

In a letter to Trulieve an OSHA area Director Mary Hoye wrote that "Although this is a relatively new industry, research has shown that employees are at risk for developing occupational allergies to these plants." Federal investigators also noted that management of occupational allergies is difficult, as cessation, rather than reduction of exposure is often necessary.

OSHA has fined the company $35,219 and cited them for serious violations including not providing employees training and information about the hazards of working with ground cannabis and other materials. They have also asked Trulieve to take voluntary steps to protect employees from the hazards of cannabis exposure such as setting up a medical examination program for employees, improving exposure prevention, offering training and job transfer options for allergic employees.

Trulieve is contesting OSHA’s findings. A spokesperson tells us their hearts go out to Lorna McMurrey’s family, friends and colleagues. They say PPE was available onsite to all employees and that air quality tested throughout the facility during the OSHA inspection tested at well below acceptable ranges.

The case is also being investigated by the state’s Cannabis Control Commission. A spokesperson says “We send our deepest condolences to Lorna’s family, friends, co-workers, and loved ones. The Commission takes the safety and welfare of Registered Agents, patients, and consumers seriously and has been and will continue to coordinate with public health officials to understand any contributing circumstances.”

OSHA believes McMurrey’s death is the first occupational asthma death due to exposure to ground cannabis.