Off-Duty Vermont Deputy Shot by Police in Upstate New York

Three people in total were hurt during the ordeal; everyone is expected to survive

By Matt Fortin

An off-duty deputy from Vermont was shot by police in Saratoga Springs, New York after getting involved in a fight over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

The incident happened near a restaurant on Broadway in Saratoga Springs around 3 a.m. Sunday. After an argument started between the deputy and some people from the Utica, New York area, the deputy was attacked by at least three people, slammed onto the hood of a car and knocked onto the ground, according to WPTZ.

Afterwards, the deputy showed his gun, as did the people he was fighting with, and shots were fired, WPTZ reported. Officials told news media that police nearby saw the deputy pointing his gun and ordered him to drop it several times. Police said the deputy made a motion toward the officers, and they fired 10 or 11 shots.

Three people in total were hurt during the ordeal. They are all expected to survive.

