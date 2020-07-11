Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Office Cleaning, Air Quality Were Once Behind the Scenes, Now Front and Center

By Catherine Carlock, Boston Business Journal

As the wave of workers begins to come back to Greater Boston’s commercial real estate market, building owners have a short window to make major long-term decisions. Services that were once behind the scenes (think air filtration and HVAC) are now front and center.

Forget game rooms, crowded elevators and shared coffeemakers. Forget janitorial staff that only enters the office after hours or in response to a call. Forget air systems that cut off after 6 p.m. The coronavirus has turned facilities management on its head, and the post-pandemic, pre-vaccine office of the future is one that includes regular cleaning, ongoing sanitization, frictionless office entries and one-way paths that discourage physical proximity to another person.

Landlords and facilities managers are seeking all the advice they can get about the best ways to return people to the office. So far, the workforce tide is still out to sea: Most offices that have reopened have done so with just a fraction of their people working in the office. As the wave of workers begins its return to Greater Boston’s commercial real estate market, building owners have a short window to make major long-term decisions. Among them is the question of whether to upgrade a building’s internal systems — mechanical, air, electric or otherwise — before a coronavirus vaccine is developed. If they don’t, will they lose tenants? Or will the tenants come back without their having to invest in an invisible building system?

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

massachusetts baseball 18 mins ago

‘What Summer's All About': Baseball Is Back for the Worcester Bravehearts

mass. turnpike 29 mins ago

Construction on Turnpike Tower, New CarGurus HQ Cleared to Start

Read the full story in the Boston Business Journal.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us