Officer assaulted at school in probe into Plymouth dad's brutal pistol-whipping

Days after a man was pistol-whipped by what appeared to be a gun outside his home in Plymouth, Massachusetts, two teenagers were arrested, police said — one accused of fighting with the officers as he tried to flee at Plymouth South High School.

A school resource officer was elbowed in the face during the scuffle Wednesday as he and another Plymouth police officer arrested a 17-year-old accomplice in the attack Monday, according to the department.

In that attack, a 19-year-old, identified as Mason Brodric, is accused of hitting a man in the face and head with the weapon, a pepper ball gun that looks similar to a gun that shoots bullets, outside a home in the village of Manomet. Police said that Brodric, the 17-year-old and a 12-year-old boy went to the house to assault a young man who was inside, and that the man — the father of a female who was also inside — met them outside.

Wearing a ski mask, Mason allegedly pulled out the weapon and said, "What you gonna do?" The man feared for his life and grabbed the weapon, trying to wrestle it from Mason's hands but was assaulted, according to police.

"This assault left the victim with significant injury including permanent disfigurement and will require reconstructive surgery," Plymouth police said in a statement.

Mason, who lives in Plymouth, was eventually arrested on charges of assault to murder, assault and battery and mayhem, according to police. He was due in court Thursday; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Investigators went to Plymouth South High School Wednesday to question the 17-year-old, who is believed to have been driving the car, police said. The teen, who wasn't identified beyond being from Scituate, allegedly tried to flee when probable cause for his arrest was determined, but was taken into custody after the fight with the two arresting officers.

He is due to face charges of assault and battery, resisting arrest, mayhem and accessory in juvenile court.

Police said they know who the 12-year-old, from Plymouth, is and that charges could be brought against him.

The school resource officer, Plymouth South Middle School Resource Officer Travis Eliason, was back at school Thursday.

Police didn't say what sent the three youths to the home in Manomet on Monday.