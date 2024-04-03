Officer pulled gun from holster, accidentally fired it in Cambridge school bathroom, police say

Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, provided new details Wednesday about a school resource officer's accidental discharge of a gun in a school bathroom.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School. The school resource officer, identified Wednesday as Frank Greenidge, accidentally fired his gun in a first-floor staff restroom, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

"Officer Greenidge removed his department issued firearm from its holster and it unintentionally discharged," the department said in a press release Wednesday.

Authorities say no one was injured, and Greenidge reported the incident to the department and the school. The round did not leave the bathroom.

"Officer Greenidge has been with the Cambridge Police Department since 1987 and he is a highly regarded member of the school community for his work in the school district and youth sports programs," the department said.

School district officials said the incident was reported immediately and the school day was not disrupted.

"CPS and CPD value their longstanding partnership as the Youth Resource Officer program is a vital aspect of maintaining safe and welcoming learning environments," a district spokesperson wrote.

The police department said it is investigating whether there was a violation of its "strict policies regarding the use, maintenance and storage of all department issued firearms."

