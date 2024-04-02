Cambridge

School resource officer accidentally shoots gun in bathroom, Cambridge police say

An officer assigned to Cambridge Rindge and Latin School accidentally fired a gun while using a staff bathroom Tuesday, according to police in the Massachusetts city

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

A police officer accidentally fired a gun in a school in Cambridge, Massachusetts, authorities said Tuesday.

The officer, assigned as a school resource officer at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, "accidentally discharged their firearm while using a staff bathroom inside the school" around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Cambridge Police Department said in a press release.

Police say no one was injured, and the officer reported the incident to the department and the school.

The school day continued as scheduled, police said.

Fellow officers with the Cambridge Police Department responded and are investigating.

"CPS and CPD value their longstanding partnership as the Youth Resource Officer program is a vital aspect of maintaining safe and welcoming learning environments within our school communities," the police department said.

The officer's name was not released.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Cambridge Public Schools, but did not immediately hear back.

