Officers Shot Man Who Charged at Police: Report

Police officers in Dorchester say had to fire their weapon at a man who attempted to stab an officer Monday night.

Boston Police said that two police officers in a marked vehicle saw a fight on Adams Street in Dorchester. That's near the Fields' Corner MBTA stop.

Police said that they saw a fight in which a man was seen wielding a knife, stabbing a male victim. Police tried to break up the fight but were unable to.

Police say the man with the knife then tried to turn it on the officers. That prompted an officer to shoot at him. The suspect, a 48-year-old man, was hit in the thigh, police said.

Gross says the officers tended to the suspect’s wound until EMS arrived.

"They were actively fighting and again it was a 48-year-old adult meal stabbing and fighting a 32-year-old male before the officers intervened," Gross said.

The suspect has been placed under arrest. Chargers are pending.

Both officers were also transported to the hospital but neither were injured.