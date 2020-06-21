Local

O'Leary's in Brookline Has Closed for Good

By Noreply@blogger.com (marc)

Facebook/O'Leary's

A longtime Irish pub that was popular with both Red Sox fans and locals has shut down permanently.

According to a source, O'Leary's in Brookline has closed down, with a Facebook post from the Beacon Street spot saying that "...after much conversation as a family, and many tears shed, we are announcing that the beloved O'Leary's restaurant will not be reopening. While COVID-19 is definitely a factor, overall it is the best decision for our family as a whole to make at this time." O'Leary's first opened 28 years ago, with the dining and drinking spot featuring a mix of Irish fare and American classics, while also being known as a laid-back place that featured traditional music.

The address for this now-closed Irish pub in Brookline was: O'Leary's, 1010 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA, 02446.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

