O'Leary's in Brookline Has Closed for Good

A longtime Irish pub that was popular with both Red Sox fans and locals has shut down permanently.



According to a source, O'Leary's in Brookline has closed down, with a Facebook post from the Beacon Street spot saying that "...after much conversation as a family, and many tears shed, we are announcing that the beloved O'Leary's restaurant will not be reopening. While COVID-19 is definitely a factor, overall it is the best decision for our family as a whole to make at this time." O'Leary's first opened 28 years ago, with the dining and drinking spot featuring a mix of Irish fare and American classics, while also being known as a laid-back place that featured traditional music.



The address for this now-closed Irish pub in Brookline was: O'Leary's, 1010 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA, 02446.



by Marc Hurwitz





