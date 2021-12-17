Signature of Omicron COVID Variant Detected in Vermont Wastewater

The omicron variant of COVID-19 appears to be in Vermont, health officials said Friday, after its signature was detected in wastewater in Burlington.

The signature "suggests the presence of the" contagious variant, and it "does not come as a surprise," Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in a statement. He noted that it's been found in 39 states so far, as well as Canada.

"I fully expect that our genetic sequencing results will confirm the first case soon, perhaps in a matter of days," Levine added.

The omicron variant has been spreading more quickly than the delta variant, the latter of which is believed to be what's driving a COVID spike in Vermont and across the country. It remains unclear whether or not omicron causes more severe illness the delta variant.

Levine urged Vermonters to get vaccinated, including a booster shot, if possible, since the vaccines continue to provide protection against the worst outcomes: severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The 2nd holiday season of the coronavirus pandemic is here. Whether you plan to gather with family or not, you should get a booster shot to help protect you against the virus, especially with the Omicron variant surging. And you should be cautious about big gatherings with lots of singing - that's more likely to spread an infection, says Dr. Bob Lahita of St. Joseph's Health in Paterson, NJ.

He said it's "still too early to tell" whether the omicron variant will cause more severe illness but, because it spreads fast, "that means more potential illnesses. We all want to get past this health crisis, but to do that we need everyone to do their part."

Many places, including the Boston area, have used wastewater -- found in the local sewage system -- to track COVID infections in the area.

There has been a big spike in COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts, according to tests of the state's wastewater.

Burlington's wastewater system shows COVID levels a little bit lower than they were during the surges last winter and spring.

The omicron variant has been detected elsewhere in New England: in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut.