One Dead and One Injured After Hopkinton Fire

One person is dead after a large fire in Hopkinton, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Police say the fire started around 1 a.m. with multiple neighbors calling 911 for a fire at 69 Hayward St.

According to authorities, two elderly people, a man and a woman, were trapped inside the house.

They were removed from the home and transported to Milford Regional Medical Center. The man was declared dead and the woman was then transported to a Boston hospital, according to authorities.

Authorities will not be identifying the victim until family is notified. Fire chief says when something like this happens, it impacts the entire town.

“It’s tough. They’re part of our community. Hopkington is a very tight community. It’s a great community. Unfortunately something happens like this it’s devastating… It’s hard on everybody.” said the chief.

Multiple towns responded to help put the fire out including Westborough, Milford, Ashlyn, Southborough and Upton.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.