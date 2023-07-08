Drunken driver hits 2 motorcyclists, killing 1, on Mass. Route 24, police say

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left one man dead and one injured in Middleborough early Saturday morning.

Police say 35-year-old Fred Moreira of New Bedford, Mass. was driving under the influence of liquor when he struck two motorcycles causing both to be thrown from their bikes.

One of the men on the motorcycles, 30-year-old Tyler Moniz of Fall River, Massachusetts was ejected into the trees on the side of the highway, according to authorities.

Authorities say, Moniz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man on the motorcycle, identified as a 39-year-old from Fall River, suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, according to police.

Moreira was arrested at the scene and charged with vehicular homicide, operating under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

He is expected to be arraigned at Taunton District Court.