One dead and three injured in crash in Topsfield

One man is dead and three others are injured after a three-vehicle crash in Topsfield, Massachusetts on Friday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police says they responded to a crash on route 95 at around 4:17 p.m.

Police say an SUV occupied by two men from Lynn suddenly stopped on route 95 and the Chevrolet Impala behind the SUV began to break to avoid hitting the vehicle in front.

This caused the Impala to veer to its left. As the Impala moved left, it struck a van, causing it to slide across the grass median, where it then rolled over one and a half times, according to authorities.

According to police, two of the four people occupying the van were ejected.

One of the men who was ejected, identified as 44-year-old Valkisergio Costa Silva, of Centerville, was declared dead at the scene, MSP says.

A 30-year-old man who was also ejected from the van suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Boston Medical Center, authorities say.

Authorities say a 53-year-old man and a 32-year-old man who were also in the van were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Impala reported no injuries, according to police.

Two men from Lynn who were in the SUV attempted to flee the scene and one of them, identified as 30-year-old David Guzman, from Lynn, has been arrested, authorities say.

Mass. State Police say they are looking for the second suspect and described him as a hispanic man who was wearing a gray T-shirt.

Guzman was charged with interfering with a police officer and his appearance in court is pending.