HINGHAM

One dead in motorcycle crash in Hingham

Hingham Police say they responded to reports of a crash on Whiting St. and Derby St. at around 10:37 p.m.

Police lights
Shutterstock

Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle in Hingham, Massachusetts on Thursday night.

According to authorities, the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it passed a car and struck the median curb. The driver was ejected by the impact.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

This article tagged under:

HINGHAM
