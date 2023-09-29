One dead in motorcycle crash in Hingham

Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle in Hingham, Massachusetts on Thursday night.

Hingham Police say they responded to reports of a crash on Whiting St. and Derby St. at around 10:37 p.m.

According to authorities, the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it passed a car and struck the median curb. The driver was ejected by the impact.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.