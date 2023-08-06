Local

One dead, multiple injured after head-on crash in Nashua

Police say they responded to a report of a crash in the area of 426 Amherst Street at around 2:36 p.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a head-on crash in Nashua, New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities officers found a honda Civic and a Jeep Wrangler on the eastbound lane after crashing head on.

The driver of the Civic was declared dead on scene, according to police.

Authorities say the passenger in the Civic and all the occupants of the Wrangler were transported to a hospital for their injuries.

According the police's investigation, the Civic had driven over the median into oncoming traffic.

No cause for the accident has been determined.

The crash is under investigation.

