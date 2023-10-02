Mattapan

One hurt in Mattapan shooting

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Monday.

Boston police said it happened near the intersection of River and Topalian streets. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were on scene searching for a suspect Monday evening.

More details were not immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Mattapan
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us