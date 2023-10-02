One hurt in Mattapan shooting

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood Monday.

Boston police said it happened near the intersection of River and Topalian streets. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were on scene searching for a suspect Monday evening.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

