One of the last remaining dive bars in Cambridge is closing. Here's why

It appears that one of the last dive bars in Cambridge is shutting down.

According to an article from The Boston Globe along with a post from Cambridge Day, it looks like Whitney's in Harvard Square will be closing on December 31, with the closure apparently stemming from a dispute between the bar owner and the landlord, with the former saying that they are being kicked out for daytime noise levels/noise from music while the latter is saying it is because of nonpayment of rent. Whitney's has been in business since 1953, being a place frequented by locals for beer, liquor, wings, and darts.

The address for Whitney's is 37 JFK Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. Its website can be found at https://whitneysofharvardsquare.com/

