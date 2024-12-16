One of the last remaining dive bars in Cambridge is closing. Here's why

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It appears that one of the last dive bars in Cambridge is shutting down.

According to an article from The Boston Globe along with a post from Cambridge Day, it looks like Whitney's in Harvard Square will be closing on December 31, with the closure apparently stemming from a dispute between the bar owner and the landlord, with the former saying that they are being kicked out for daytime noise levels/noise from music while the latter is saying it is because of nonpayment of rent. Whitney's has been in business since 1953, being a place frequented by locals for beer, liquor, wings, and darts.

The address for Whitney's is 37 JFK Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. Its website can be found at https://whitneysofharvardsquare.com/

