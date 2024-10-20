One person dead after crash in Kingston

One person is dead after single-car crash in Kingston, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

Authorities say they responded to the crash on Route 3 North near exit 17 shortly after midnight.

There was only one person in the car and they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.