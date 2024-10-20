Massachusetts

One person dead after crash in Kingston

Authorities say they responded to the crash on Route 3 North near exit 17 shortly after midnight.

One person is dead after single-car crash in Kingston, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

There was only one person in the car and they were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

