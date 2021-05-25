Local

George Floyd protest in Boston

One Year Later: Boston Rallies to Remember George Floyd

Boston, Massachusetts will honor George Floyd and continue to call for racial justice and police accountability in multiple events Tuesday

By Nia Hamm

Getty Images

Multiple rallies, marches and other events will be held in Boston, Massachusetts Tuesday, marking one year since the death of George Floyd.

Protests have erupted across the nation since George Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020 by a former police officer who knelt on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. The 46-year-old's death fueled the Black Lives Matter movement and calls for racial justice and police accountability.

That former officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in April, once again sparking reaction in Boston and across the U.S.

Events to honor Floyd will be held Tuesday, including a 6 p.m. rally and march for George Floyd in Franklin Park, a 7 p.m. vigil in Lynn and a 6 p.m. virtual conversation with Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Additionally, Boston Mayor Kim Janey is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 in observance of Floyd's death, discuss funding investments in Boston’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and provide an update on reopening plans for City of Boston operations.

The march and rally in Boston's Franklin park, hosted by Mass Action Against Police Brutality, will continue those calls for justice. Families impacted by police violence and their supporters will demand prosecution of the police and reopening of past cases.

The candlelight vigil in Lynn will honor one year since Floyd’s death and all of the lives lost since, hosted by Diverse People United.

DA Rollins will hold a virtual chat with the CEO of Urban Edge, which builds affordable housing across the Greater Boston Area, to highlight public safety, community and housing.

Local

