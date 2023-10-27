Lewiston

Over 500 tips submitted in Maine manhunt — here's how you can send one

Anyone with information has been urged to call 207-213-9526 or 207-509-9002. You can also use a new online tip portal

By Matt Fortin

A digital tip line has opened specifically for the Lewiston, Maine, mass shootings, as the urgent search for suspected gunman Robert Card stretches into its third day.

The tip website may be found here, and it allows people to provide information, along with pictures, video or other files.

There are more than 350 police officers still searching for 40-year-old Robert Card, who's accused of shooting and killing at least 18 people in Lewiston, Maine.

"If you've got a photo, if you've got a video of what happened, or something that you think is evidentiary in nature, and you think it would be valuable for us to have, you can upload that information through that link," Director of the Maine Department of Public Safety Michael Sauschuck said during a news conference Friday morning.

"That link stems from best practices in other communities where tragedies like this have occurred," Sauschuck added.

Investigators with many different agencies have been working around the clock in an effort to track down Card, the suspected mass shooter who has been on the run since Wednesday night. 18 people were fatally shot during the shocking act of violence, and many more were hurt.

Maine authorities said that law enforcement has been working over 530 tips and leads that have come in from the public across several communities.

A former Auburn, Maine, resident, who moved to Florida, says one of her daughters made it out alive from Just-In-Time Recreation, but the other did not.

"And as you can imagine, those vary greatly," Sauschuck said. "Depending on that individual's knowledge of what happened, and what they want us to do about that."

Searches were ongoing Friday at many locations — including the two initial crime scenes, and the boat landing where Card's white Subaru was found Wednesday night.

