Overnight Crash at Framingham Service Area

What appeared to be a serious crash happened overnight at the service area along Interstate 90 in Framingham, Massachusetts.
There was a heavy first responder presence at the service area following the crash. A car was left with serious damage.
Additional details have not been made available, including any potential injuries and the circumstances surrounding the crash.
This story will be updated as more information is released by authorities.
