Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Framingham

Overnight Crash at Framingham Service Area

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

What appeared to be a serious crash happened overnight at the service area along Interstate 90 in Framingham, Massachusetts.

There was a heavy first responder presence at the service area following the crash. A car was left with serious damage.

Additional details have not been made available, including any potential injuries and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is released by authorities.

Get updates on what’s happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Framingham
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us