Overturned camper blocking all lanes of I-495 in Westford

Mass. State Police say the incident is taking place at exit 83/Boston Road with only the breakdown lane passing northbound.

By Asher Klein

An overturned camper is blocking all three lanes of Interstate 495 in Westford, Massachusetts on Monday morning.

Cleanup is anticipated to take several hours, according to authorities.

Police say major traffic delays are expected and drivers should avoid the area.

