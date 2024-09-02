Overturned camper blocking all lanes of I-495 in Westford

An overturned camper is blocking all three lanes of Interstate 495 in Westford, Massachusetts on Monday morning.

Mass. State Police say the incident is taking place at exit 83/Boston Road with only the breakdown lane passing northbound.

Interstate 495 Northbound at Exit 83/Boston Road in Westford.



Cleanup is anticipated to take several hours, according to authorities.

Police say major traffic delays are expected and drivers should avoid the area.