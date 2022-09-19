Local

Natick

Pair of Natick Twins Joining Hometown's Police Force

John and Stephen Delehanty graduated from Fitchburg State University's Police Academy Friday, and are now set to complete the Natick Police Department's 11-week training program

By Matt Fortin

Natick Police Department

A pair of twins from Natick, Massachusetts is joining their hometown's police force, after graduating together from Fitchburg State University's Police Academy.

John and Stephen Delehanty graduated from the academy on Friday, and are now being welcomed by the Natick Police Department, who their father is a sergeant for. The Delehanty twins graduated from Natick High School in 2019. Their uncle, Terence Delehanty, is the chief of police in Winthrop, too.

The twins are now set to begin the department's 11-week training program with field training officers.

