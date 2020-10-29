Spinal Cord Advocate Travis Roy, Paralyzed in BU Hockey Game 25 Years Ago, Has Died

Travis Roy, who raised awareness for spinal cord injury research after he was paralyzed during a Boston University hockey game 25 years ago, has died, Boston University confirmed Thursday. He was 45.

Roy died Thursday at the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he'd been rushed after complications from a previous surgery, according to The Boston Globe.

The Travis Roy Foundation says has given out more than $4.7 million in research grants toward how to regenerate the connection in severed spinal cords.

“He did not want ever to put anybody out, he approached everything with love and gratitude,” Roy’s brother-in-law Keith Vanorden told BU. “He did say if his passing inspired others, and served to motivate others to support the Travis Roy Foundation, then what a great way to remember him.”

Roy was a freshman when he was injured in 1995, and had just stepped onto the ice for his first shift. The accident happened 25 years ago last week.