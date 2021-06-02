Paralyzed French Bulldog Found Abandoned in South End Park

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is seeking information about a paralyzed French Bulldog that was recently found abandoned at Peters Park in Boston's South End.

The approximately 3-year-old female dog, nicknamed "French Fry," was found on a weekend in late April just outside the dog park area. Witnesses reported seeing a man and a woman with the dog for a short time before walking away from it. The couple was wearing masks, making it difficult to identify them.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Animal Rescue League's Law Enforcement Department has obtained surveillance video of the area and is reviewing it to identify the dog's owners.

A Good Samaritan found the abandoned dog and brought it to a local veterinary clinic for examination. Staff there confirmed the dog's hind-leg paralysis and also noted it was dehydrated, suffering from hemorrhaging in the left eye and had an elevated body temperature.

The dog was brought to a veterinary hospital for a neurological exam and an MRI, which revealed it had intervertebral disc disease. Given the severity of the disease and further possibly life-threatening complications that might have developed, surgery was not an option and the dog was euthanized to end its suffering.

Though the dog's condition was genetic, abandoning an animal is a felony in Massachusetts. Anyone who recognizes the dog is asked to contact the Animal Rescue League's Law Enforcement Department at (617) 426-9170, ext. 110 or by email at cruelty@arlboston.org.