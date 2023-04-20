Multiple Boston Roads Will Be Closed Until May 21st

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced that multiple roads in the city of Boston will be closed for repaving work until May 21, 2023.

The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.The roads that will be affected include the following:

Storrow Drive (outbound) from Leverett Circle to Mass. Ave.

Storrow Drive (inbound) from Cambridge Street to Leverett Circle.

Leverrett Circle will be closed from April 24 until April 28.

David G.Mugar way will be close from April 24 until April 28.

We have issued the following traffic advisory for the City of Boston: pic.twitter.com/hZWbBttcDD — MassDCR (@MassDCR) April 20, 2023

DCR says the traffic patterns will be marked and police will be on site.