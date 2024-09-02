Brockton

Passenger injured in Route 24 crash in Brockton; driver arrested for OUI

The Exit 31A ramp was closed for several hours following the crash, Massachusetts State Police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A passenger was seriously injured in a crash on Route 24 in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Saturday night, and the driver was arrested for operating under the influence.

Massachusetts State Police say Middleborough cruisers responded around 9:20 p.m. to the crash that occurred on Route 24 north at Exit 31A.

Police provided limited details on the crash itself, saying only that the female passenger sustained serious injuries, and the male operator was placed under arrest for OUI. Their names and ages have not been released, and there was no update on the passenger's injuries.

The Exit 31A offramp was closed for several hours following the crash. It reopened around 11:47 p.m., police said.

Further details were not immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.

