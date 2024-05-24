New Hampshire

Passenger seriously injured when car crashes into Hampton Toll Plaza

Four lanes of I-95 at the Hampton Toll Plaza were closed for over two hours as a result of the crash

By Marc Fortier

Adamari_y_Alaia_se_disfrazan_y_te_ensenan_a_decorar_para_Halloween.jpg
FILE

Two people were injured when a car crashed into the Hampton toll booth in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:11 p.m., state police said they were called to a reported crash near the cash toll collection area on Interstate 95 northbound in Hampton. They responded and found two people inside the vehicle.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

A passenger in the car was determined to have serious injuries and was not alert, police said.

After discovering that the passenger side doors were inoperable due to damage sustained in the crash, a state police trooper broke the rear passenger side window to get into the vehicle and assess their injuries. Emergency medical services arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and began assessing and treating the occupants of the vehicle.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

State police said their preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by 78-year-old Thomas Lynch, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving on I-95 north within the cash toll collection area of the Hampton Toll Plaza when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle, leading it to strike a concrete traffic barrier in front of the toll booth in the fourht lane of the toll plaza.

After the initial impact, the Altima rotated before coming to rest perpendicular to the highway between two concrete barriers in the fourth lane of the toll plaza.

Lynch suffered minor injuries and his sole passenger was seriously injured. Both were taken by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment.

It took 2-1/2 hours to remove the Altima from the toll plaza, resulting in the closure of four northbound travel lanes. All travel lanes reopened as of 6:39 p.m.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire May 21

Law enforcement conducting searches in western New Hampshire

New Hampshire 23 hours ago

NH hiker rescued after falling, suffering injury on White Mountains trail

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us