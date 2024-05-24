Passenger seriously injured when car crashes into Hampton Toll Plaza

Two people were injured when a car crashed into the Hampton toll booth in New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:11 p.m., state police said they were called to a reported crash near the cash toll collection area on Interstate 95 northbound in Hampton. They responded and found two people inside the vehicle.

A passenger in the car was determined to have serious injuries and was not alert, police said.

After discovering that the passenger side doors were inoperable due to damage sustained in the crash, a state police trooper broke the rear passenger side window to get into the vehicle and assess their injuries. Emergency medical services arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and began assessing and treating the occupants of the vehicle.

State police said their preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by 78-year-old Thomas Lynch, of North Andover, Massachusetts, was driving on I-95 north within the cash toll collection area of the Hampton Toll Plaza when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle, leading it to strike a concrete traffic barrier in front of the toll booth in the fourht lane of the toll plaza.

After the initial impact, the Altima rotated before coming to rest perpendicular to the highway between two concrete barriers in the fourth lane of the toll plaza.

Lynch suffered minor injuries and his sole passenger was seriously injured. Both were taken by ambulance to area hospitals for treatment.

It took 2-1/2 hours to remove the Altima from the toll plaza, resulting in the closure of four northbound travel lanes. All travel lanes reopened as of 6:39 p.m.