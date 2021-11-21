Local

BOSTON

Car's Occupants Seriously Injured in Sumner Tunnel Crash Early Sunday

The ramp from the Sumner Tunnel to Storrow Drive was closed while authorities responded to the scene

A car crashed in a Boston highway tunnel early Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.

A car crashed in Boston's Sumner Tunnel early Sunday morning, leaving multiple people seriously injured, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. on the ramp from the Sumner Tunnel to Storrow Drive. Passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, though police did not specify how many people were in the car.

The ramp from the Sumner Tunnel to Storrow Drive was closed while authorities responded to the scene, but it has since reopened, police said.

No additional information was released.  

