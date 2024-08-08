New England Patriots set to play first preseason game Thursday night

The New England Patriots are stepping into a new era on Thursday.

The team will take to the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Thursday night for the first time under new leadership.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It's been a bit of a bumpy road leading to this moment, especially for fans who had to sit through a tough season last year. However, all of that is now in the past and when the Patriots take the field, we will get to see a new era for the team for the first time since the turn of the century.

We know about new head coach Jerod Mayo, but the anticipation to see rookie quarterback Drake Maye is palpable.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The third overall pick out of the University of North Carolina has had a bit of tough training camp adjusting to the league and his new team but when he throws the football, you can see just why there is so much excitement to catch this gunslinger in action.

Mayo said fans won't be disappointed.

We will also be able to see the other rookie quarterback Joe Milton, who by all accounts, has turned some heads in training camp.

It's the first preseason game and the first time the Pats are playing a meaningful down of football in over 200 days. So, before we make any assumptions, let's see how the team looks Thursday night.