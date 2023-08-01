Peabody chiropractor charged over spycam faces new child porn charges

A chiropractor who's been accused of taping unsuspecting clients with a hidden camera in a bathroom at his office in Peabody, Massachusetts, is now facing child pornography charges, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Scott Kline, 44, is now accused of recording a girl he knew while she took a shower with a camera in the bathroom, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. They didn't say how Kline knows the girl or what home the recording took place in.

Kline is due in Peabody District Court Tuesday to face charges of possessing child pornography and videotaping a minor.

The new charges are part of the investigation into evidence obtained in the probe into Kline's chiropractic practice, Back on Track, where he is accused of placing a hidden camera. The Middleton resident and his lawyer have previously denied those allegations.

The investigation into Kline's alleged recordings continues, prosecutors said Tuesday. They've set up a tip line at 781-897-6725 for Back on Track patients and others with information or who believe they may have been a victim.

Middlesex County prosecutors are investigating because of a potential conflict of interest with the Essex County District Attorney's Office.