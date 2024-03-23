Pedestrian dead after suffering life-threatening injuries on Mass Pike off ramp

A 50-year-old man has died after suffering life threatening injuries on a Mass. Pike exit on Friday.

Authorities say they initially thought the man was struck by a car in a hit-and run incident at 8:20 in the morning.

Further investigation revealed no evidence of a hit-and-run but officers observed a concrete ledge with items including a sleeping bag and toiletries 20 feet above the location where the man was found, suggesting he had been living on the ledge, according to police.

Police say the trauma surgeon who tried to save the victim’s life said the injuries were likely from an elevated fall.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Copley ramp toward Huntington Avenue was closed and the Exit 133 ramp to Copley were closed for a time but all ramps had reopened as of 10:20 a.m. on Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

The official cause of death is under investigation.