A pedestrian died Monday night after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 291 in Springfield, Massachusetts, state police said.

Massachusetts State Police were at the scene of the crash on I-291 eastbound, near Exit 3, just before 9 p.m.

No other injuries were reported, state police said.

Only one traffic lane was open, and delays were expected. Police told drivers to avoid the area if possible.

More information will be released when it's available, state police said.