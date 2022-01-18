Local

Pedestrian Hit by MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Concord, Mass.

The extent of the person's injuries it not yet known

By Marc Fortier

Police are at the scene of a train accident involving a pedestrian in Concord, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported by Concord police shortly around 3:30 p.m.

Concord police said an MBTA Commuter Rail train reportedly struck a pedestrian at the West Concord Station on Commonwealth Avenue.

MBTA Transit Police said the person who was hit by the train has been taken to an area hospital for emergency treatment. They said they are still investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Main Street at Commonwealth Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue at Bradford Street are currently blocked off, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

