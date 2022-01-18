Pedestrian Hit by MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Concord, Mass.

Police are at the scene of a train accident involving a pedestrian in Concord, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported by Concord police shortly around 3:30 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

BREAKING: Yellow tape surrounds a commuter rail train here at the West Concord MBTA station after a person was struck by the train. Waiting on additional details. ⁦@NBC10Boston⁩ pic.twitter.com/tHj9PfDvZ2 — Kathryn Sotnik NBC10 Boston (@KatNBCBoston) January 18, 2022

Concord police said an MBTA Commuter Rail train reportedly struck a pedestrian at the West Concord Station on Commonwealth Avenue.

Please avoid Comm Ave West Concord @MBTA_CR station Officer and @ConcordMAFire on scene train vs pedestrian media inquiries to @MBTATransitPD — ConcordMAPolice (@ConcordMAPD) January 18, 2022

MBTA Transit Police said the person who was hit by the train has been taken to an area hospital for emergency treatment. They said they are still investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Main Street at Commonwealth Avenue and Commonwealth Avenue at Bradford Street are currently blocked off, and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.