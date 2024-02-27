roslindale

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Roslindale

Boston police say a person was taken to the hospital after being hit on Washington Street

NBC10 Boston

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Washington Street, Boston police said. Aerial footage showed the major thoroughfare blocked off near Target.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately clear.

Police did not say whether the driver stayed at the scene.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Stay with NBC10 Boston for more as this story develops.

This article tagged under:

roslindaleMassachusettsBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us