Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Roslindale

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Washington Street, Boston police said. Aerial footage showed the major thoroughfare blocked off near Target.

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately clear.

Police did not say whether the driver stayed at the scene.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Stay with NBC10 Boston for more as this story develops.