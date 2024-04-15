New Hampshire

Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in NH

By Staff Reports

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A 70-year-old man was killed in Manchester, New Hampshire, over the weekend after being hit by a vehicle, police said Monday.

The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Kelley and Alsace streets, Manchester police said.

Kimberly Hill, of Manchester, who was driving a Toyota Venza, wasn't injured in the crash, according to authorities.

Hill, 33, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Police identified the pedestrian as Paul Hilliker of Manchester.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

